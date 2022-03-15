Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.38. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

