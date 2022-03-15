Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ObsEva were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ObsEva by 229.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51. ObsEva SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OBSV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

