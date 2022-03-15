Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) versus Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Critical Survey

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cypress Environmental Partners and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 239.40%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.10 -$1.41 million ($1.02) -1.61 Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.36 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.36

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Cypress Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tabula Rasa HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -6.52% -5,487.48% -6.75% Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71%

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Environmental Partners (Get Rating)

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

