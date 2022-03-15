Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.31. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.56 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

