12,815 Shares in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant Inc has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mandiant Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

