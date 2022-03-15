Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $563,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HIPS opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

