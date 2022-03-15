IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 398 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

