Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in FOX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of FOX opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.