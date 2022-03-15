Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

