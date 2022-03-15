5,500 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFIX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

PFIX opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.