Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 438.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.