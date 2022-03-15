Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $203,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY stock opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $133.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.