Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

BITO stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.