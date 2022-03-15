Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,384. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

