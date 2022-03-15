Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $115,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 232.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 811,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 567,354 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 526.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $8,742,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 119.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 141,099 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $342.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

DNMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

