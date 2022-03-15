Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,500 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

