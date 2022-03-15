Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Li-Cycle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $11,936,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LICY opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 28.30 and a current ratio of 28.35.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

