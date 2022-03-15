Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

