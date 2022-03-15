IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 550 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaos were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at $8,141,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 154.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 53.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 103.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 162.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $102.95.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAC shares. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

