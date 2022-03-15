1,397 Shares in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Battery Management Corp. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 and sold 18,596 shares valued at $751,357.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Amplitude Inc has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

