EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Increased to €185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $86.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

