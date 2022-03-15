EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Increased to €185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $86.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

