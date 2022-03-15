IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 940 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 352.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 296.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 342,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of IRBO opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

