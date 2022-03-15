Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas Purchases 3,000 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of UNVR opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.
About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.
