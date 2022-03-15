State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

