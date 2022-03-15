CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.