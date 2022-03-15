BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 19,540 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 136.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CONSOL Energy worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

