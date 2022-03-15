State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 860 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 616.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.