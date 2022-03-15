Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). DMC Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 28.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 118,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 25.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of -144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

