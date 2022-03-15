BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $314,713. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

