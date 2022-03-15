Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clear Secure by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 208,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Clear Secure by 30.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 982,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,338,000 after purchasing an additional 229,629 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 71.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Clear Secure by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 536,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Clear Secure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 503,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

