Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

MYGN stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

