Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

