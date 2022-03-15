iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 70.0% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTG opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

