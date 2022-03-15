iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 70.0% in February

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTG opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

