Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Up 72.1% in February

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

