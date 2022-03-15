Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.22 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.16.

Advance Auto Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.