Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $268.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

