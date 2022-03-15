Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

