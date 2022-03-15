Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.