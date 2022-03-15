Spire Wealth Management Buys 6,788 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.