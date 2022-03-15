Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

