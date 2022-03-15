Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $101.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.60.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

