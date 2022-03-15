Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $150.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.92. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

