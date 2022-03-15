State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Progress Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

PRGS stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.