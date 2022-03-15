State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,455 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

