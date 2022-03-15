FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.