Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $84.26 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $151.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.31 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

