Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

