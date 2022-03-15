Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Cut to 950.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CABGY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $841.33.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

