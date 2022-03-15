Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,623. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

