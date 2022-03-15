Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Meritage Homes worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $500,429.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $84.05 and a 1-year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.